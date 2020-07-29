Advertisement

Boil order notice for Village of Winnebago

Water will be shut off for hours prior to order.
(KMVT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a water main valve replacement, the water will be shut off in areas of the Village of Winnebago on Thursday morning.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m., the water will be shut off for the 300-400 block of South Seward Street, 300 block of Seward to Cunningham Road, 402 E. Warner Street, 208 E. Cunningham Road, 207 and 208 Winnebago Streets and 200-400 blocks of South Church Street.

A boil order will be in effect following the water main replacement, according to Kellie Symonds, Deputy Clerk for the Village of Winnebago.

