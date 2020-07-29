Advertisement

Beloit Schools releases proposed model for back-to-school plans

The Beloit School board approved a plan to open school remotely in the fall.
(WIFR)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - Tuesday evening the Board of Education for Beloit Schools approved the 2020-2021 model for the start of the 2020-2021 school year with a directive that the school year start in distance learning through the first term.

The Board of Education was given two models to choose from: A virtual school that would consist of remote learning for students grades K-12, or a hybrid learning environment with a mix of in-person instruction and distance learning.

After the first term the board would vote again on whether to have more virtual learning or offer in-person learning using a model proposed by Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser.

According to Beloit Daily News, although Keyser had proposed waiting to make a final decision until August 14, board members decided to hold virtual school for the first quarter due to safety considerations.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

