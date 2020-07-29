Advertisement

2 new deaths, 34 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The total deaths are now 114.
Source: Winnebago County Health Department
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two new deaths and an additional 34 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Wednesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,579. This is up from 3,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Tuesday. The total deaths are now 114.

The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.9 percent.

