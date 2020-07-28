Advertisement

Winnebago Co. Animal Services near capacity

Adult cats are $20 to adopt and two kittens can be adopted for $85.
(SOURCE: MGN)
(SOURCE: MGN)(KNOP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services is nearing cat and kitten capacity and is asking the public to help by adopting.

Starting Wednesday, July 29, through Saturday, Aug. 1, WCAS is offering reduced-fee cat and kitten adoptions. Adult cats are $20 to adopt and two kittens can be adopted for $85.

All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative. Winnebago County residents also receive a one year rabies registration tag, according to WCAS.

In order to adopt, you must have an approved adoption application by WCAS and present a State-issued photo ID. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved prior to the event.

Additional requirements are:

- Adopters must be at least 18 years old or older

- Must show a state-issued photo ID

- All cats and dogs in the household must be current with a rabies vaccination and county pet license

- Little or no animal complaints on record

To adopt a companion animal, view hours of adoption, or to volunteer, please visit their website at www.wcasrock.org or call 815-319-4100.

