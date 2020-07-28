U.S. 20 closed near Keith Road for rollover crash.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The westbound lanes of U.S. 20 near Winnebago and Keith Roads have been blocked off Tuesday morning due to a serious crash.

Around 8:15 a.m. Illinois State Police reported a rollover crash with injury involving a commercial vehicle on U.S. Route 20 near Keith Road. Officials said a three-axle truck pulling a trailer overturned on U.S. 20 westbound.

Upon initial investigation, 23 News learned at the scene that two vehicles were involved in the crash. First responders report two trucks pulling trailers somehow collided in the right lane of traffic, causing the trailer to overturn. At least two injuries were confirmed, officials said the injuries did not immediately appear to be life-threatening.

23 News will provide more details as they become available. Avoid the area of U.S. 20 westbound while police reconstruct the accident.

