Unmasking COVID-19 concerns

Border cities respond to increase in cases
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois and Wisconsin have very different mandates in place when it comes to wearing a mask, proposing a unique conundrum in communities near the border.

“We get a lot of people that come over here from Wisconsin, that I know don’t socially distance, don’t wear masks,” said Owner of Artisan Pub Beth Larsen.

Many people calling the area around the Wisconsin Illinois line home, live, and work in different states, which some say feels like there is no border at all.

“Many of our constituents go to eat there, and many of their constituents come to eat here so talk of a border is rather arbitrary,” said South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl.

No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service, is the adopted protocol at Artisan Pub, a frequent stop for people who travel in both states. Larsen says as cases rise in Wisconsin, anxiety soars in Illinois.

“You can definitely see the difference between South Beloit and Beloit when you travel between the two,” said Larsen. “A lot of them will walk in the door and ask if they need to have a mask on and we’ll say yes, please.”

Despite that fear, one local leader says his community is ready to respond to a worst-case scenario, even if cases rise drastically in the region.

“It has caused us to say, okay, what do we do if this happens again, if there’s a rise, and we think we’ve done that,” said Rehl. “We think we have in place all of those safe practices that have been recommended.”

