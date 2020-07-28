Unaccompanied minors banned from Tilt Studio Cherryvale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unaccompanied minors have been banned from Tilt Studio Cherryvale studio in Rockford following an incident on Friday, July 17.

Anyone under the age of 18 are not allowed inside the business after 7 p.m. unless accompanied by their parent or guardian.

Several minors were seen standing on bowling alley lanes, running around the store, bumping into younger guests, cutting in line and loitering, according to the entertainment center on Facebook.

Managers of the business spoke with the minors several times, warning them their behavior goes against company policy, according to the Facebook post.

After talking with the minors, Tilted 10 managers asked the minors to leave. When they refused to leave in a timely manner, police and mall security were called, according to Tilted 10.

“At no point in time was anyone asked to leave because of the color of their skin or their race. This was a situation where several guests were asked to leave because they were causing a disturbance and loitering,” according to the Facebook post.

Due to social distancing, Tilted 10 has a limited number of people allowed inside the building at one time, and cannot allow guests to congregate inside to charge their phones, according to the business.

