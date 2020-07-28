Advertisement

Report: 3 billion animals impacted by Australia’s bushfires

It’s almost triple January’s estimate
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Bushfires in Australia earlier this year were devastating to local wildlife, and a new report shows just how bad it was.

The World Wildlife Fund says nearly 3 billion animals were killed or displaced by the fires.

That’s almost triple January’s estimate.

“The interim findings are shocking. It’s hard to think of another event anywhere in the world in living memory that has killed or displaced that many animals,” said WWF-Australia CEO Dermot O’Gorman. “This ranks as one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history.”

The figure includes an estimated 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds, and 51 million frogs.

With more than 15,000 fires, spread across every Australian state, it was the worst fire season on record.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

