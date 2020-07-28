Pritzker: Ill. won’t be able to take masks off for more than 6 months

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that the state likely won’t be able to return to normal until next year.

”The COVID-19 pandemic ... will remain a part of our lives for some time to come. As much as we might like to, it’s not something that we can wish away. So, we have to act responsibly and collectively to protect the people that we love,” the governor said at a morning news conference in Adams County, according to Patch Media.

“This is not a political virus. It’s not a red state virus or blue state virus. It’s not something made up by somebody for political purposes. This virus attacks anybody. We just have to figure out how to live with it to make sure the fewest amount of people get sick, go to the hospital — maybe die. And we need everybody’s help.”

"We're not going to have to do this forever," the governor added. "You've seen, there's progress on vaccines and treatments, but we're not there yet. We're not there yet. And frankly, we're not going to be there until 2021, in my humble opinion. I'm not a doctor, but that's what my observation is, that we're not going to be able to take off the mask and go about everything we were doing seven, eight months ago for a few more months. Maybe six plus months."

Illinois on Monday saw its sixth straight day with more than 1,200 new cases. Health officials said Friday that Adams County, where the governor spoke, as well as LaSalle, Peoria and Randolph counties are at a “warning level” for a surge in cases. Pritzker called the situation there “alarming.”

In the past 24 hours, labs in Illinois have processed 30,567 coronavirus tests, for a total of more than 2.5 million since the pandemic began. The state’s rolling, seven-day positivity rate is about 3.8 percent — four-tenths of a percentage point higher than last week and 1.4 percentage points higher than last month, according to Patch Media.

According to Johns Hopkins University, a positivity rate of less than 5 percent is a good measure of whether enough tests are being conducted in a given state.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.