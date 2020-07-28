Poplar Grove Power 10u Black wins national championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It is never easy to win a championship, let alone winning a national title. The Poplar Grove Power 10u Black team made it look easy this weekend in Minnesota, as the squad came back to Boone County as the NAFA Northern National Champions.

Poplar Grove Power 10u Black rolled through the 34-team tournament, going undefeated, en route to the program’s first national championship.

Michael Morris is one the coaches of the travel softball team. He said the group is fortunate to play, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and appreciates having the support of the player’s parents. He said it was a total team effort all weekend long.

“They worked so hard through the winter months, the spring months, and then everybody got a month or so off. They went right back to it, and they never stopped giving it everything they had. So to see the joy on their faces, such an accomplishment, was really incredible.”

The team is sponsored by Kelly’s Market, Kelley Williamson Company in Rockford.

