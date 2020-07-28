Police: ‘Umbrella Man’ was white supremacist trying to incite George Floyd rioting

MINNEAPOLIS (WIFR) - The “Umbrella Man,” a masked person seen vandalizing an AutoZone on Lake Street in Minneapolis, is believed by police to be associated with the Aryan Cowboy Brotherhood, a white supremacist street and prison gang, according to Patch Media.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the gang is based in Minnesota and Kentucky.

On May 27 — two days after the death of George Floyd — a person disguised in black was recorded breaking the windows of the AutoZone store. The video went viral, prompting unsubstantiated rumors that the man was a St. Paul police officer, prompting a response from the department.

Police say the actions of “Umbrella Man” sparked the violent protests that engulfed Minneapolis and parts of St. Paul for several days after Floyd’s death, according to Patch Media.

“This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city,” reads a police search warrant submitted in court this week and reviewed by the Star Tribune.

"Until the actions of the person your affiant has been calling 'Umbrella man,' the protests had been relatively peaceful. The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension. Your affiant believes that this individual's sole aim was to incite violence."

More than 10,000 public safety officials contributed to the effort to restore peace and safety after the violent protests, including the first full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard since World War II. However, nearly 1,500 Twin Cities businesses were damaged by vandalism, thefts and fire, according to Patch Media.

Current estimates of the damage during the civil unrest exceed $500 million.

Authorities identified a suspect who they say vandalized the auto parts store as a 32-year-old. The same person has been linked to an incident involving white supremacists gangs and a Muslim woman that occurred in Stillwater late last month, according to the Star-Tribune report.

Charges have not been filed, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department told Patch, and the investigation remains “open and active.”

