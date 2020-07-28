Advertisement

Police: ‘Umbrella Man’ was white supremacist trying to incite George Floyd rioting

Police say the suspect has been identified, but no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Twitter/Javier Morillo
Twitter/Javier Morillo(Twitter/Javier Morillo)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WIFR) - The “Umbrella Man,” a masked person seen vandalizing an AutoZone on Lake Street in Minneapolis, is believed by police to be associated with the Aryan Cowboy Brotherhood, a white supremacist street and prison gang, according to Patch Media.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the gang is based in Minnesota and Kentucky.

On May 27 — two days after the death of George Floyd — a person disguised in black was recorded breaking the windows of the AutoZone store. The video went viral, prompting unsubstantiated rumors that the man was a St. Paul police officer, prompting a response from the department.

Police say the actions of “Umbrella Man” sparked the violent protests that engulfed Minneapolis and parts of St. Paul for several days after Floyd’s death, according to Patch Media.

“This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city,” reads a police search warrant submitted in court this week and reviewed by the Star Tribune.

"Until the actions of the person your affiant has been calling 'Umbrella man,' the protests had been relatively peaceful. The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension. Your affiant believes that this individual's sole aim was to incite violence."

More than 10,000 public safety officials contributed to the effort to restore peace and safety after the violent protests, including the first full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard since World War II. However, nearly 1,500 Twin Cities businesses were damaged by vandalism, thefts and fire, according to Patch Media.

Current estimates of the damage during the civil unrest exceed $500 million.

Authorities identified a suspect who they say vandalized the auto parts store as a 32-year-old. The same person has been linked to an incident involving white supremacists gangs and a Muslim woman that occurred in Stillwater late last month, according to the Star-Tribune report.

Charges have not been filed, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department told Patch, and the investigation remains “open and active.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unaccompanied minors banned from Tilt Studio Cherryvale

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Managers of the business spoke with the minors several times.

News

Ill. Dept. of Agriculture responds to mailing of unsolicited seeds

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages.

News

New death, 40 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent.

News

10 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The new death announced means the total stands at 22.

Latest News

News

Former Belvidere school teacher elected DNC delegate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Belvidere resident Wendy LaFauce will serve as a first time delegate during the convention from August 17-20.

News

Attention turns to Chicago’s last standing Columbus statue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokeswoman for Mayor Lori Lightfoot didn’t say whether the mayor plans to order the removal of the statue.

News

Ill. announces 30 additional deaths, 1,076 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
New deaths include two Winnebago Co. residents.

News

Pritzker: Ill. won’t be able to take masks off for more than 6 months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
"We're not going to have to do this forever. ... There's progress on vaccines and treatments, but we're not there yet," the governor said.

News

Lawsuit seeks $150M in ComEd refunds after bribery scheme

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit was filed Monday in Cook County by three individuals and a Chicago-based company that have been ComEd customers since 2011.

News

$10K reward seeks information in shooting of Chicago baby

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The baby’s shooting made her the fourth child in the last five weeks under 10 years old to have been shot in Chicago.