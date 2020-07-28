New death, 40 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 40 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,545. This is up from 3,505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from over the weekend and Monday. The total deaths are now 112.

The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.9 percent.

