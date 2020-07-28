Isolated thunderstorms possible overnight in advance of humidity’s return Wednesday
Uptick in humidity's to be brief, as transition to cooler pattern arrives Wednesday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain’s on the way for some over the next 24 hours, and perhaps a few active thunderstorms. But, before you get too hopeful that your lawn will get a watering, take note that the vast majority of our area’s likely to remain dry, and any rain that does fall won’t amount to much at all. Our eyes are on the radar to the northwest, where a scattering of showers and storms is showing up across portions of Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa. A cursory glance at the image shows clearly just how scattered in nature these storms are, and how small in size they’re likely to be.
The storms slow southeastward trajectory would place them in our area anytime after 2:00 or 3:00 Wednesday Morning. They’re to be in a weakening mode, and should largely dissipate as we get closer to sunrise Wednesday.
The severe weather risk associated with these is extremely small, though it’s not impossible. The Storm Prediction Center places Southern Wisconsin in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather overnight. Gusty winds and torrential rainfall would be the only threats these storms may pose. Tornadoes and hail are not a concern.
Sunshine will go to work on our air once again Wednesday, with winds again likely to strengthen out of the southwest. This is to bring a noticeable, albeit brief surge in humidity. Though Wednesday will feel decidedly more humid than the past few days, it won’t even remotely approach the moisture levels seen here this past weekend.
A cold front will sweep through the area either late Wednesday Afternoon or Wednesday Evening, which may trigger another round of widely scattered thunderstorms. Once the cold front drops through, temperatures will drop quickly, and humidity will also fall rapidly. An extended spell of comfortable temperatures and humidity is to begin Thursday, and will continue well into next week.
High temperatures so far this month have averaged a toasty 87.6°, including Tuesday’s 86° high water mark. Even including another 86° Wednesday, the coming seven days are to average 81.3° high temperatures, marking a significant departure from the persistent warmth we’ve seen for so long. It’s also increasingly likely our streak of consecutive days at or above 80° is in danger of coming to an end. It’s currently forecast to end on Monday.
