Isolated thunderstorms possible overnight in advance of humidity’s return Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain’s on the way for some over the next 24 hours, and perhaps a few active thunderstorms. But, before you get too hopeful that your lawn will get a watering, take note that the vast majority of our area’s likely to remain dry, and any rain that does fall won’t amount to much at all. Our eyes are on the radar to the northwest, where a scattering of showers and storms is showing up across portions of Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa. A cursory glance at the image shows clearly just how scattered in nature these storms are, and how small in size they’re likely to be.

A few isolated storms have popped up over Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa. Should they hold together, they could be in here after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The storms slow southeastward trajectory would place them in our area anytime after 2:00 or 3:00 Wednesday Morning. They’re to be in a weakening mode, and should largely dissipate as we get closer to sunrise Wednesday.

The arrival of any thunderstorms here would be between 3:00 and 5:00 Wednesday Morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms will be dissipating as we near sunrise Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The severe weather risk associated with these is extremely small, though it’s not impossible. The Storm Prediction Center places Southern Wisconsin in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather overnight. Gusty winds and torrential rainfall would be the only threats these storms may pose. Tornadoes and hail are not a concern.

A few storms may produce a brief wind gust overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will go to work on our air once again Wednesday, with winds again likely to strengthen out of the southwest. This is to bring a noticeable, albeit brief surge in humidity. Though Wednesday will feel decidedly more humid than the past few days, it won’t even remotely approach the moisture levels seen here this past weekend.

A more humid day is on tap Wednesday, but the surge in humidity is only to be brief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front will sweep through the area either late Wednesday Afternoon or Wednesday Evening, which may trigger another round of widely scattered thunderstorms. Once the cold front drops through, temperatures will drop quickly, and humidity will also fall rapidly. An extended spell of comfortable temperatures and humidity is to begin Thursday, and will continue well into next week.

The next seven days are to be, on average, more than six degrees per day cooler than what we've seen over the past four weeks! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High temperatures so far this month have averaged a toasty 87.6°, including Tuesday’s 86° high water mark. Even including another 86° Wednesday, the coming seven days are to average 81.3° high temperatures, marking a significant departure from the persistent warmth we’ve seen for so long. It’s also increasingly likely our streak of consecutive days at or above 80° is in danger of coming to an end. It’s currently forecast to end on Monday.

