Ill. Dept. of Agriculture responds to mailing of unsolicited seeds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture released a statement regarding the mailing of unsolicited seeds on Tuesday.

It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in a previous report.

“We are currently working with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to address reports of unsolicited shipments of seeds from foreign countries. Anyone who receives unordered seeds in the mail should contact the Illinois Department of Agriculture by emailing the following information to agr.seeds@Illinois.gov: First and Last Name, Phone Number and the number of packages received. Do not open the package, plant the seeds, or throw them out. Please keep all seeds unopened and with their original packaging and labels, including mailing labels, until further instruction is provided,” according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

