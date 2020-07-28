Ill. announces 30 additional deaths, 1,076 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois has reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases with 30 additional deaths Tuesday, including two Winnebago County residents.

The deaths include:

- Champaign County – 1 male 70′s

- Coles County: 1 female 30′s, 1 female 40′s, 1 female 80′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 2 male 50′s, 2 females 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 3 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 80′s

- Douglas County: 1 female 60′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80′s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- Montgomery County: 2 males 80′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60′s

- Williamson County: 1 male 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 173,731, including 7,446 deaths in 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,331 specimens for a total of 2,570,465. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 21–July 26 is 3.8 percent after rising for several days.

As of Monday night, 1,383 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

