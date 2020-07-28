Advertisement

Former Belvidere school teacher elected DNC delegate

Belvidere resident Wendy LaFauce will serve as a first time delegate during the convention from August 17-20.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Belvidere elementary school teacher will be a delegate to the virtual Democratic National Convention.

“I ran to be a delegate for Joe Biden because he shares many of my convictions. I also ran because Boone County has not been represented fully by either party even though our community has a large immigrant population, a farming community in the crosshairs of the current tariff system and FCA as an economic driver in our community. Whoever the next president is, Boone County will feel the impact of his policies more than many other counties. Finally, and closet to my heart, as a former teacher who has cerebral palsy, I want to send the message that each of us deserves to be represented fully,” LaFuce said.

