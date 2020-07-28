Fire damages school playground equipment, cause remains suspicious officials say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A playground fire early Monday evening had smoke and flames spread to its nearby elementary school.

Neighbors reported heavy smoke coming from the playground of Lewis Lemon Elementary School on Rockford’s West side. When Rockford Fire responded to the scene, some benches and playground equipment were on fire.

In addition, officials say flames and smoke spread near one of the schools entrances in the building. Firefighters say some equipment and insulation from inside the school suffered damage and that nobody was hurt.

Officials do say that the fire appears suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.