Feeding the Community: Love’s Park man gives back

Ed Lynch wasn’t sure what to do with his time after retirement. The answer came from a suggestion to attend a gardening school.

“We have all of this land, why don’t we start a garden, for the needy,” said Ed Lynch a parishioner at St. Bridget Church.

Lynch is a life-long member, even a former student there. Twelve years ago, he became a resident gardener with the fruits of his labor going to St. Bridget’s pantry.

“Normally we give away 12,000- 18,000 pounds of vegetables a season,” said Lynch.

In the winter when he isn’t gardening, he says he is preparing for the next season and catching up on house projects.

“I spend five days a week out here, and probably five hours a day,” said Lynch.

Clergy and parishioners say Lynch is a vital member of St. Bridget’s.

“He is always around the campus doing something. He’s a living saint as far as I am concerned,” said Kay Ethington, Director of Religious Education.

