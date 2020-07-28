Advertisement

County board candidate drops out after controversial tweet

Democratic committee members will vote in mid-August on a replacement for Afzal on the ballot.
(Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)
(Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)((Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A candidate for the DuPage County board in northern Illinois withdrew from the race after being criticized for a tweet in which she said she laughed while watching a video of a police officer getting hit in the face by a projectile during a protest.

Democrat Hadiya Afzal narrowly won nomination in the March primary to run in DuPage County’s 4th District. Afzal, 20, announced her withdrawal from the race late Sunday, saying her post was in poor taste and didn’t represent the values with which she was raised.

“I’ve been watching this on repeat for fifteen minutes and laughing every single time,” Afzal wrote in her tweet. It wasn’t clear which video of protests the DePaul University graduate was watching.

Afzal, who says she is Muslim and wears a hijab, said she was targeted by a “harassment campaign” after Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz posted on Twitter that her comment was “hateful and sick.”

“My post was in poor taste and doesn’t reflect the values I was raised with and hold dear. I do not support or condone violence in any form. I appreciate and support the role that law enforcement plays in keeping our communities safe,” Afzal said in a statement release on Twitter. ``I sincerely apologize for the irresponsible tweet.”

Afzal told the Chicago Tribune on Monday she dropped out of the race on the recommendation of the local Democratic Party. She said she did not want to be a distraction in the fall election.

Democratic Party of DuPage Chairwoman Cynthia Borbas said the party condemns the Afzal’s tweet and the reaction to it, which she said were Islamaphobic and unacceptable.

Democratic committee members will vote in mid-August on a replacement for Afzal on the ballot, Borbas said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pritzker: Ill. won’t be able to take masks off for more than 6 months

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
"We're not going to have to do this forever. ... There's progress on vaccines and treatments, but we're not there yet," the governor said.

News

Lawsuit seeks $150M in ComEd refunds after bribery scheme

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit was filed Monday in Cook County by three individuals and a Chicago-based company that have been ComEd customers since 2011.

News

$10K reward seeks information in shooting of Chicago baby

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The baby’s shooting made her the fourth child in the last five weeks under 10 years old to have been shot in Chicago.

News

4 states added to Chicago quarantine order to curb virus

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The latest expansion announced Tuesday brings the total number of affected states to 22.

Latest News

Sports

Bears starting DL Eddie Goldman opts out of 2020 season: report

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The recently agreed upon provision in the CBA allows any player concerned about getting the coronavirus to skip the season.

News

U.S. 20 closed near Keith Road for rollover crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Crash on U.S. 20 near Winnebago Road causes traffic delay.

News

Beloit College responds to suspension of league competition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The conference’s 10 presidents, in cooperation with the league’s athletic directors, made the decision.

News

Fire damages school playground equipment, cause remains suspicious officials say

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Neighbors reported heavy smoke coming from the playground of Lewis Lemon Elementary School on Rockford’s West side. When Rockford Fire responded to the scene, some benches and playground equipment were on fire.

News

Felon arrested for unlawful use of weapon

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford police received a report of a man yelling and having a gun at 5 a.m.

News

The Comeback Kids: Aija Penix

Updated: 17 hours ago