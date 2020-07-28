Advertisement

Beloit College responds to suspension of league competition

The conference’s 10 presidents, in cooperation with the league’s athletic directors, made the decision.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Midwest Conference joined a wave of NCAA Division III conferences across the nation in suspending league competition through Dec. 31.

The cancellation comes amid concern over how to safely compete in collegiate athletics during the pandemic. The conference’s 10 presidents, in cooperation with the league’s athletic directors, made the decision.

In a statement from Beloit College President Scott Bierman and Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge, the decision was made “to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and faculty, families, and local communities.”

“Although the decision is incredibly disappointing for all of our Buccaneer student-athletes, their health and safety, and that of our campus and local communities, is our top priority. Beloit College remains committed to its student-athletes and plans to continue to provide meaningful opportunities for Buccaneers this fall, including practice opportunities, small-group training, skills development, and strength and conditioning,” according to the statement. “Although this fall semester will be different than any other, we remain committed to providing ways for our student-athletes to engage in their passion. The college and the conference will continue to monitor the factors impacting this decision and will take action to resume athletic competition when it is deemed safe to do so.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bears starting DL Eddie Goldman opts out of 2020 season: report

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The recently agreed upon provision in the CBA allows any player concerned about getting the coronavirus to skip the season.

News

U.S. 20 closed near Keith Road for rollover crash

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Crash on U.S. 20 near Winnebago Road causes traffic delay.

News

Fire damages school playground equipment, cause remains suspicious officials say

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Neighbors reported heavy smoke coming from the playground of Lewis Lemon Elementary School on Rockford’s West side. When Rockford Fire responded to the scene, some benches and playground equipment were on fire.

News

Felon arrested for unlawful use of weapon

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford police received a report of a man yelling and having a gun at 5 a.m.

Latest News

News

The Comeback Kids: Aija Penix

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

57-year-old man taken to hospital after hit-and-run

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The victim, a 57-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

News

Police investigating after man shot in leg

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This investigation is ongoing, according to the Rockford Police Department.

News

Higher education staff push for online learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
The coalition of higher education faculty and staff, many of which are part of the Illinois Federation of Teachers are pushing for online learning.

News

Wisconsin to be added to Chicago travel quarantine list

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By CBS
That list currently includes 18 states.

News

51 additional cases of COVID-19 over weekend in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent.