Beloit College responds to suspension of league competition

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Midwest Conference joined a wave of NCAA Division III conferences across the nation in suspending league competition through Dec. 31.

The cancellation comes amid concern over how to safely compete in collegiate athletics during the pandemic. The conference’s 10 presidents, in cooperation with the league’s athletic directors, made the decision.

In a statement from Beloit College President Scott Bierman and Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge, the decision was made “to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and faculty, families, and local communities.”

“Although the decision is incredibly disappointing for all of our Buccaneer student-athletes, their health and safety, and that of our campus and local communities, is our top priority. Beloit College remains committed to its student-athletes and plans to continue to provide meaningful opportunities for Buccaneers this fall, including practice opportunities, small-group training, skills development, and strength and conditioning,” according to the statement. “Although this fall semester will be different than any other, we remain committed to providing ways for our student-athletes to engage in their passion. The college and the conference will continue to monitor the factors impacting this decision and will take action to resume athletic competition when it is deemed safe to do so.”

