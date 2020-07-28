Bears starting DL Eddie Goldman opts out of 2020 season: report

CHICAGO (WIFR) - As Bears players arrive Tuesday for training camp, one mainstay won’t be with them.

Starting defensive lineman Eddie Goldman informed the team that he will opt out of the 2020 season, NFL Network reported. The league and players’ union agreed to allow any player concerned about coronavirus to sit out the season, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

It’s a huge blow to the Bears’ defensive line — especially against the run. Goldman has been a key part of the team ranking top-10 in run defense the last two seasons.

The Bears drafted him No. 39 overall in 2015, and he has started 67 games in five seasons, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

