10 additional cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 718 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday with 10 new cases.

The new death announced means the total stands at 22. There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 25 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 67 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 142 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 103 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 133 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 110 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 58 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 38 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 5 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

