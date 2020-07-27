Advertisement

Women’s match play semifinals are set, Nagel leads after second round of Greater Rockford Golf Classic

The semifinals are set in the women's championship flight match play tournament.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ingersoll Golf Course held its own in the heat against some of the Stateline’s best male golfers. Only six golfers scored under par on Sunday in the second round of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic.

Day one leader Marcus James Smith had a rough day on the links. The Winnebago graduate entered the day with a four-stroke lead after shooting a 66 (-6) at Elliot. However, his short game wasn’t as strong as it was on Sunday. He bogeyed holes 17 and 18, finishing the day with a 74 (+2).

Robert Dofflemyer was in second heading into day two. The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play champion had a solid round, including an eagle on 18. He’s tied for third.

However, it’s David Nagel that leads after the first weekend of the Classic. Nagel was one of two golfers to shoot a 69 on Sunday. The other, Jamie Hogan. Nagel jumped Smith on the leaderboard and now leads by one stroke heading to Sandy Hollow on Saturday.

The semifinals are set for the women’s championship flight match play event. While each quarterfinal was close throughout, only two went the entire 18 holes, and then some. Hui Chong Dofflemyer sunk a par putt on nine (golfers started on the back-9 at Ingersoll) to beat Morgan McNulty 1up.

The other quarterfinal that went down to the wire was #3 Melissa Dofflemyer vs. #6 Katelynn Sayyalinh. Sayyalinh defeated Dofflemyer in the first playoff hole after Dofflemyer tied the match on nine.

Men’s Leaderboard (After Two Rounds)

  1. David Nagel - 139 (70, 69)
  2. Marcus J. Smith - 140 (66, 74)
  3. Cody Rhymer - 140 (71, 69)
  4. Robert Dofflemyer - 141 (70, 71)
  5. Jamie Hogan - 141 (72, 69)
  6. Troy McNulty - 142 (72, 70)
  7. Garrett Ralston - 143 (71, 72)
  8. Brian Silvers - 144 (71, 73)
  9. Kyle Rhymer - 145 (73, 72)
  10. Ken Lee - 147 (74, 73)

Women’s Championship Match Play Quarterfinals

#1 Natalie Hooper def. #8 Marissa Milos - 3&1

#5 Megan Thiravong def. #4 Jessica Slattery - 2up

#6 Katelynn Sayyalinh def. #3 Melissa Dofflemyer - 19 holes

#2 Hui Chong Dofflemyer def. #7 Morgan McNulty 3&2

Women’s Championship Match Play (Semifinals at Sandy Hollow)

#1 Natalie Hooper vs. #5 Megan Thiravong (7:30 a.m.)

#2 Hui Chong Dofflemyer vs. #6 Katelynn Sayyalinh (7:20 a.m.)

