The Comeback Kids: Aija Penix

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aija Penix’s life began in Rockford and while she went away for a bit. Now she’s back and ready to make an impact.

Penix says, “There has always been this deep tie to this place. I went to school for acting and left school, moved up here worked here for awhile and kind of got into songwriting here because I am also a musician.”

Aija says her family roots run deep in the Forest City. “My family is a family of musicians. My grandfather, his church is on the west side. He was the pastor of Brown’s Temple of Church of God in Christ here which came from St. Paul Church of God and Christ which is on the south side,' Penix says.

Those roots feed her creativity. She says, “I’m a film producer, and a director I do stage work as well. I’m an actor and so I work away often but this is home.”

You may recognize Aija from her work on the series “Nashville.” The played Rayna’s backup singer for five seasons. It gave her experience as an actress but also brought her life’s vision into focus.

Penix says, “That was like my gateway into it. Because of the pandemic, it’s kind of a weird space for us but I am in development of a pilot called Angry. Angry is about a dystopian society where black and brown people are very ostracized legally. So they’re not allowed to convene in strong groups and their education is very controlled. It’s a very political piece. Messages about black people and the struggles that we go through.”

Aija says her work centers on those disparities in society. She’s become a powerful voice for groups like ‘The People,' which recently filed a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

She says, “I’ve really found myself in a place where I’ve decided to take more of an active role in my community for demanding justice for those that have been wronged by the justice system as well as holding the city accountable for the policy and the actions that this city may take or the city’s departments take.”

Aija thinks there is no better time or place to get life right. “I love the potential of this city. Rockford is just a nice, middle of the road, relaxing area that has a ton of talent. I really enjoy watching the talent cultivate and be curated in this city. I enjoy participating in that.”

