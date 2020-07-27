Advertisement

The Comeback Kids: Aija Penix

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aija Penix’s life began in Rockford and while she went away for a bit. Now she’s back and ready to make an impact.

Penix says, “There has always been this deep tie to this place. I went to school for acting and left school, moved up here worked here for awhile and kind of got into songwriting here because I am also a musician.”

Aija says her family roots run deep in the Forest City. “My family is a family of musicians. My grandfather, his church is on the west side. He was the pastor of Brown’s Temple of Church of God in Christ here which came from St. Paul Church of God and Christ which is on the south side,' Penix says.

Those roots feed her creativity. She says, “I’m a film producer, and a director I do stage work as well. I’m an actor and so I work away often but this is home.”

You may recognize Aija from her work on the series “Nashville.” The played Rayna’s backup singer for five seasons. It gave her experience as an actress but also brought her life’s vision into focus.

Penix says, “That was like my gateway into it. Because of the pandemic, it’s kind of a weird space for us but I am in development of a pilot called Angry. Angry is about a dystopian society where black and brown people are very ostracized legally. So they’re not allowed to convene in strong groups and their education is very controlled. It’s a very political piece. Messages about black people and the struggles that we go through.”

Aija says her work centers on those disparities in society. She’s become a powerful voice for groups like ‘The People,' which recently filed a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

She says, “I’ve really found myself in a place where I’ve decided to take more of an active role in my community for demanding justice for those that have been wronged by the justice system as well as holding the city accountable for the policy and the actions that this city may take or the city’s departments take.”

Aija thinks there is no better time or place to get life right. “I love the potential of this city. Rockford is just a nice, middle of the road, relaxing area that has a ton of talent. I really enjoy watching the talent cultivate and be curated in this city. I enjoy participating in that.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

'March on Stephenson' protest at Freeport City Hall planned for 1 p.m. Saturday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The protest is a "call for justice, police reform and comprehensive actions from local leaders to address systemic racism within the community."

Community

Hononegah High School's Amy Jensen receives 2020 Outstanding Music Educator of the Year award

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Jensen has been a Rockford area teacher since 1990.

Community

Bank of America pledges $1 billion to help fight racial inequality

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Money will go to minority-owned small businesses and community programs.

Community

Clean up begins on Rockford Police District 1 headquarters after Saturday protests

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The West Gateway Coalition showed up to help Public Works and Rockford police officers clean up Sunday morning.

Latest News

Community

COVID-19 poses additional challenges for the hearing impaired

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Shannon Kelly
For the deaf and hard of hearing community, important information regarding the coronavirus crisis comes from sign language interpreters.

Community

Rockford Park District cancels concert series, closes pools for the summer

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The closures and cancellations are to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Community

Hot Diggity Dog parade lifts the spirits of Anam Glen residents

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dressed up dogs and their owners marched by the resident's porches for the even on Thursday afternoon.

Community

Rockford Park District elects new board officers

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Scott Olson will now serve as president of the board.

Community

Ogle County Fair will not be held in 2020

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The event is planned to continue next year.

Community

80 meals delivered to Mercyhealth emergency room, ICU staff

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Aero Ale House and PMI Aerospace partnered to deliver 80 meals to Mercyhealth employees on Tuesday.