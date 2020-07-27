Stateline educators host a peaceful car parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Signs hang on cars and trucks sharing many different messages but one common request from teachers in the region, remote learning only this Fall.

“My concern is how many deaths is OK? It is a possibility that one person could get sick and pass away and is that OK?” said Claudine Fleming Tyus a teacher at Lewis Lemon Elementary School.

Dozens of teachers from across the Stateline met at Rock Valley College and traveled around Rockford, to call for a change to plans for the upcoming school year. They say the in-person classroom is no place for kids this fall.

“It’s very hard, it’s unexpected, it’s a tumultuous time, we don’t know how it handle this but we do know that E-Learning is a safe alternative, and that is best right now,” said Fleming Tyus.

The group of educators says protecting students will be difficult for teachers, raising feelings of uncertainty and adding an extra layer of stress.

“I kind of lose sleep, I have had nightmares about this because I teach middle school and the kids, they are very social they want to touch each other they want to grab each others things,” said teacher Stephanie Valderamma. “I have these visions of them grabbing the masks or trading masks or just doing what they are not supposed to be doing and that is a serious health risk.”

Teachers in the crowd say remote instruction does require extra preparation and coordination, but if it keeps staff and students safe, it’s worth it.

“We gotta work together to find a way to keep everybody safe,” said Valderamma

“How am I supposed to feel when one of my student’s god forbid passes away,” said bi-lingual parent liaison Quetzia Ramirez.

Rockford Public School District 205 did release a statement from Superintendent Ehren Jarret in response to the car parade, it reads:

“We appreciate our teachers’ concerns and the worries of our staff members and their families. We share a lot of those same concerns and worries for our own children, family members and friends. We’ve been working all summer with the Rockford Education Association leadership team and dozens of teachers and staff to create reopening plans that are safe and best for students.

We have invited staff to share their questions and concerns as we build our back-to-school plans. We know our staff -- like our families -- want options. We plan to offer remote-only teaching jobs in the upcoming school year. Those jobs will be driven by student need. We will continue to collaborate with our staff on our back-to-school plans.

Right now, offering in-person instruction is an issue of equity and social-emotional support. If we can’t offer in-person instruction, our most vulnerable students will suffer. We’re following guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department and Illinois State Board of Education to develop our reopening plans.”

