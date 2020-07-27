Advertisement

Stateline educators host a peaceful car parade

Teachers ask for remote-learning only in the Fall
A peaceful car parade featured many signs and messages, pointing toward one request - remote learning only in the Fall.
A peaceful car parade featured many signs and messages, pointing toward one request - remote learning only in the Fall.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Signs hang on cars and trucks sharing many different messages but one common request from teachers in the region, remote learning only this Fall.

“My concern is how many deaths is OK? It is a possibility that one person could get sick and pass away and is that OK?” said Claudine Fleming Tyus a teacher at Lewis Lemon Elementary School.

Dozens of teachers from across the Stateline met at Rock Valley College and traveled around Rockford, to call for a change to plans for the upcoming school year. They say the in-person classroom is no place for kids this fall.

“It’s very hard, it’s unexpected, it’s a tumultuous time, we don’t know how it handle this but we do know that E-Learning is a safe alternative, and that is best right now,” said Fleming Tyus.

The group of educators says protecting students will be difficult for teachers, raising feelings of uncertainty and adding an extra layer of stress.

“I kind of lose sleep, I have had nightmares about this because I teach middle school and the kids, they are very social they want to touch each other they want to grab each others things,” said teacher Stephanie Valderamma. “I have these visions of them grabbing the masks or trading masks or just doing what they are not supposed to be doing and that is a serious health risk.”

Teachers in the crowd say remote instruction does require extra preparation and coordination, but if it keeps staff and students safe, it’s worth it.

“We gotta work together to find a way to keep everybody safe,” said Valderamma

“How am I supposed to feel when one of my student’s god forbid passes away,” said bi-lingual parent liaison Quetzia Ramirez.

Rockford Public School District 205 did release a statement from Superintendent Ehren Jarret in response to the car parade, it reads:

“We appreciate our teachers’ concerns and the worries of our staff members and their families. We share a lot of those same concerns and worries for our own children, family members and friends.  We’ve been working all summer with the Rockford Education Association leadership team and dozens of teachers and staff to create reopening plans that are safe and best for students.

We have invited staff to share their questions and concerns as we build our back-to-school plans. We know our staff -- like our families -- want options. We plan to offer remote-only teaching jobs in the upcoming school year. Those jobs will be driven by student need. We will continue to collaborate with our staff on our back-to-school plans.

Right now, offering in-person instruction is an issue of equity and social-emotional support. If we can’t offer in-person instruction, our most vulnerable students will suffer. We’re following guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department and Illinois State Board of Education to develop our reopening plans.”

To view all of the back-to-school plans that have been released in our region so far click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Mass Transit District service returns Aug. 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
When full service resumes, passengers will notice a few changes in the onboard experience.

News

More than 100 pounds of sausage donated to local food pantry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donation made in hopes of aiding families impacted by pandemic.

News

$60K awarded to state COVID-19 response fund grants, 9 NWIL nonprofits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Funds supporting the grants were awarded to CFNIL and FCF from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

News

OSF offering free birthing classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Classes are limited to 10 people, including the instructor.

Latest News

News

MLB pitcher dealing with heart issue from COVID-19 infection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By R.J. Anderson
Rodriguez will be shut down for at least a week with the hope that his heart inflammation goes away.

News

Ill. announces 18 additional deaths, 1,231 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 20–July 26 is 3.8 percent after rising for several days.

News

DeKalb PD launches homicide investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On July 12, Johnson died at the age of 33.

News

Lollapalooza after all with virtual event on YouTube

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
It’s a 'four-night broadcast event' exclusively on YouTube.

News

Yankees-Phillies game postponed after COVID-19 outbreak, per report

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By R.J. Anderson
In response to that news, the Marlins' home opener, which was scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles, has also been postponed.

News

Cleaning the Pecatonica River

Updated: 17 hours ago