Rockford police share new details in Blackstone Ave. murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police described a suspected vehicle following a murder on the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police say a 33-year-old man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found lying next to his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 11:40 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Rockford Police Department.

After further investigation, officers learned that unknown suspects drove past the victim as he was exiting the vehicle, and a rear passenger fired numerous rounds. The suspect vehicle was described as a light blue Mazda 6 with tinted windows, according to the Rockford Police Department in a statement on Monday.

