Rockford Mass Transit District service returns Aug. 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Mass Transit District will return to its regular, pre-COVID-19, route system on Monday, August 3.

Fare collection will resume on all routes the following week effective on Monday, August 10, according to RMTD.

The standard day service consists of 19 routes serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park and Belvidere between the hours of 5:15 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. At 6:15 p.m. weekday service transitions to the six night routes which run from 6:15 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. in Rockford only.

The late night shuttles will also run between 11:15 p.m. and 12 a.m. providing transportation from downtown to final destinations along the night routes for late night passengers. Saturday routes will also return to the pre-COVID-19 service levels and Sunday service continues to remain unchanged, according to RMTD.

For more information, passengers should visit rmtd.org. When full service resumes, passengers will notice a few changes in the onboard experience.

The first will be that front door boarding for passengers will also be reinstituted on August 3. Passengers will board using the front doors and will be encouraged to take a seat as quickly as possible. To accommodate front door boarding, a barrier has been installed in the bus operator’s area on all buses as an added safety measure for operators and passengers. Passengers will be encouraged to exit using the rear doors to minimize congestion at the front of the bus, according to RMTD.

The second change will be the number of passengers allowed on the vehicle. Moving forward, in accordance with the guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department, all seating areas on the bus will be available for use. This will increase the maximum number of seats available for passengers on the bus from 10 to either 28, 29 or 32 depending on the type of vehicle, according to RMTD.

All passengers will be required to be seated when riding. Passengers are encouraged to continue to spread out on the bus when possible, using all available seats. As ridership is currently lower than expected as a result of COVID-19, social distancing should still be possible on most routes, according to RMTD.

All passengers will continue to be required to wear a mask or other facial covering that covers both their mouth and nose at all times while they are on any RMTD vehicle. Passengers not wearing facial covering of some sort will not be allowed on the vehicle, according to RMTD.

Passengers continue to be encouraged to refrain from removing their facial coverings at any time for any reason while onboard the bus.

RMTD will also be introducing additional safety measures for passengers including having each fixed route bus equipped with two hand sanitizer stations, in the front and rear of the vehicles for passenger use. The paratransit vehicles will have one hand sanitizer station. Passengers are encouraged to use the sanitizers when they board the vehicle.

RMTD will continue cleaning measures and wipe down all hard surfaces on the bus during the mid-day hour. Buses will also be cleaned nightly with disinfectant and systematic fogging.

Beginning Monday, August 10, transfers will be extended to 90 minutes instead of 60 minutes so that riders may obtain their transfer when they board instead of when they exit. This change will allow passengers to simply exit at the rear doors and minimize congestion at the front door, according to RMTD.

RMTD intends to introduce a mobile ticketing app in conjunction with the start of fare collection. This app will significantly reduce hard surface contact between the rider and driver. More information on this mobile ticketing app will be forthcoming, according to RMTD.

For more information on the return to regular service, please go to rmtd.org or call:

Michael Stubbe, RMTD Executive Director 815-961-9000

Second Contact: Lisa Brown, RMTD Marketing and PR Specialist 815-961-2226

