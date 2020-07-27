Advertisement

Rivets set new Northwoods League record for runs in a game, beat Dock Spiders 28-7

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rivets entered Sunday’s game against Fond du Lac on a three-game losing streak. Rockford had scored just five runs combined in those three losses. The Rivets came home after a four-game road trip and set a new Northwoods League record for runs in a game, beating the Dock Spiders 28-7 at Rivets Stadium.

It was an offensive onslaught from the jump. Fond du Lac got on the board first, but the Rivets quickly tied it up at two. Rockford then went on to score in each of the next six innings, five of which were multi-run innings.

The big blow came in the fourth inning when Rockford put a nine-spot on the board, all with two outs.

University of South Carolina’s Jeff Heinrich went 4-6, with a double, a grand slam and 7 RBI. “Mr. Rivet” Jake Vander Wal, out of St. Leo University, also homered in the game going 3-5 with a game-high 8 RBI.

The Rivets and Dock Spiders are now tied for first in the Wisconsin-Illinois East division at 13-12. The two teams finish their two-game series at Rivets Stadium on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Women’s match play semifinals are set, Nagel leads after second round of Greater Rockford Golf Classic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Joe Olmo
The first weekend of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic concluded at Ingersoll Golf Course on Sunday.

Sports

Dock Spiders vs. Rivets - July 26, 2020

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Sports

Puri Cup College Showcase

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Sports

Puri Cup College Showcase goes off without a hitch

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
More than two dozen college coaches attended this year's showcase.

Latest News

Sports

Winnebago grad Marcus Smith jumps out to lead at Greater Rockford Golf Classic

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Marcus Smith leads the men's championship flight at the Greater Rockford Golf Classic by four strokes.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Women's Suffrage Mosaic

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT