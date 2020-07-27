Rivets set new Northwoods League record for runs in a game, beat Dock Spiders 28-7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rivets entered Sunday’s game against Fond du Lac on a three-game losing streak. Rockford had scored just five runs combined in those three losses. The Rivets came home after a four-game road trip and set a new Northwoods League record for runs in a game, beating the Dock Spiders 28-7 at Rivets Stadium.

It was an offensive onslaught from the jump. Fond du Lac got on the board first, but the Rivets quickly tied it up at two. Rockford then went on to score in each of the next six innings, five of which were multi-run innings.

The big blow came in the fourth inning when Rockford put a nine-spot on the board, all with two outs.

University of South Carolina’s Jeff Heinrich went 4-6, with a double, a grand slam and 7 RBI. “Mr. Rivet” Jake Vander Wal, out of St. Leo University, also homered in the game going 3-5 with a game-high 8 RBI.

The Rivets and Dock Spiders are now tied for first in the Wisconsin-Illinois East division at 13-12. The two teams finish their two-game series at Rivets Stadium on Monday.

