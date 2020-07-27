Puri Cup College Showcase goes off without a hitch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a normal year, the Puma Champions Cup series would take place in April. The two-weekend event would normally bring in close to 700 teams from all over the Midwest and parts of Canada. However, 2020 is not a normal year.

The Rockford Raptors FC youth soccer program hosted the 21st Puri Cup College Showcase this weekend. Many teams could not partake in the event, due to certain health and safety restrictions related to COVID-19. There were no trophies handed out at the end of the tournament either.

Teams battled the heat and humidity, some playing in three games, others in four. More than two dozen college coaches attended this year’s showcase.

