Police investigating after man shot in leg

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating after a 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting victim outside of a residence in the 200 block of 12th Street at 11 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital where was he was treated for a serious, but non-life-threatening, gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing, according to the Rockford Police Department.

