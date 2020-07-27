Advertisement

Planet Fitness requiring members, guests to wear masks

Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.
Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

The fitness center chain announced Monday the mandate will go into effect in August. Employees are already required to wear face coverings.

“Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much-needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy,” CEO Chris Rondeau said.

“Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”

This new policy comes as the company has already implemented additional sanitation measures and social distancing strategies. Planet Fitness added an app feature that lets members know how many people are in a location.

Planet Fitness also offers at-home workout videos on its social media channels for those who don’t want to go to gyms to exercise.

The company operates more than 2,000 fitness centers in 50 states and claims to have more than 15 million members. Planet Fitness currently has approximately 1,450 locations open in 46 states.

