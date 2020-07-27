OSF offering free birthing classes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center has started to offer mother’s free classes and postpartum support group meetings.

Classes are limited to 10 people, including the instructor. Masks will be required on everyone over the age of two and social distancing will be in place, according to OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center.

“These classes offer new moms and moms to be a variety of educational material from topics like breastfeeding, understanding the process of birth, infant and toddler CPR and even postpartum depression,” OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center Registered Nurse, Stevie Krantz, who specializes in perinatal education and postpartum depression, and leads the classes said. “These are weekly classes OSF HealthCare offers free to our community where moms and their babies can come to a casual setting, learn vital information and even connect with other mothers.”

For more information call 815-227-2744 or visit osfhealthcare.org. You can find out more about the Understanding Birth Class, Understanding Breastfeeding and Your Newborn Class, OB Navigator Prenatal Program, Infant and Toddler CPR, Postpartum Clinic, Car Seat Safety, MOBB (Mothers of Beautiful Babies) and Postpartum Support Group here.

