Names released of Beloit men who died after being pulled from pond

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the two men who died after being pulled from a pond in the Town of Rock over the weekend.

They were identified as Dillon Giese, 23, and Kornell Tucker, 22, authorities said.

The cause of their death was not listed. The Medical Examiner’s Office stated the preliminary results of its examinations are still pending, however it added there is no indication of foul play.

According to Rock Co. officials, Giese and Tucker had been swimming in a pond Saturday near the 4400 block of S. Indian Lake Drive. Around 2:35 p.m., a person reported they both went into the water in distress.

After being pulled from the water, emergency crews performed life-saving measures and rushed them to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.