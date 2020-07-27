NACC, Regents postpone fall sports conference games and championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) announced on Monday it has decided to postpone all regular season competitions and championship games for all fall sports, including football, through December 31, 2020, due to coronavirus concerns.

“While we recognize this is disappointing news to student-athletes anxious to get on the field, court, or course in the fall, we look forward to providing a meaningful experience for them in the spring,” said Dr. Eric Fulcomer, NACC president and president of Rockford University. “We thank our athletes and families for their understanding, as well as the shared commitment to meeting the challenges of COVID-19 with the same determined spirit they bring to their respective teams.”

Student-athletes were made aware of the decision this past Friday. The NACC will share additional details, including proposed spring calendars, in the coming weeks.

Rockford University was scheduled to play its first conference football game at home against Aurora University on Saturday, October 3. Right now, the Regents still have one game scheduled for the upcoming season, a non-conference game at home against Greenville on Saturday, September 12. RU Assistant Director of Athletics Brian Vanden Acker told the 23 Sports Ticket that the NACC has only postponed conference games for the upcoming semester and it is leaving non-conference scheduling up to the individual institutions.

“At this point, we are exploring the possibility of non-conference games, but no decisions have been made,” said Vanden Acker.

RU Director of Athletics Jason Mulligan shared a statement on how the university will move forward.

“Rockford University is committed to having our student-athletes return to campus safely, while also bringing back some sort of normalcy to their collegiate experiences,” said Mulligan. “We know how important sports, teammates, coaches and routines are to this experience; therefore, we are thoroughly focused on maximizing the athletic experience for each and every one of our student-athletes. We plan to use the additional practice and team contact dates the NCAA has given us in order to provide the best possible athletic experience, while also exploring the possibility of non-conference contests.”

