More than 100 pounds of sausage donated to local food pantry

Donation made in hopes of aiding families impacted by pandemic.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau provided 125 pounds of breakfast pork sausage to the Rock River Valley Pantry on Monday afternoon.

“Pork production and processing supports over 350 jobs in Winnebago and Boone County. Our local hog farmers are committed to giving back to their community while raising a high-quality, nutritious pork product,” Mike Meier, local hog farmer said.

For more information about Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau’s efforts, contact Ann Marie Cain at 815-962-0653 or wbfbmanager@live.com.

“In the midst of challenging times for both swine producers and families needing great protein sources, we are thankful to be a support to both farmers and families through this donation of breakfast pork sausage to our local food banks,” Julie Newhouse, Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau president said.

