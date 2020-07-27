Winnebago Co. positivity rate jumps percentage point

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The positivity rate increased one percentage point since the previous week in Winnebago County on Monday afternoon at a press conference from the WInnebago County Health Department.

The increase from 2.9 to 3.9 percent is not due to an increase in tests, according to Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department.

Dr. Martell says it is something to monitor moving forward, but believes Winnebago County is in a good spot. 96 percent of those with COVID-19 in the county have recovered, meaning the individual completed a 14-day quarantine and is able to go back out into the community.

While the numbers remain low in the area, Dr. Martell stressed the importance of being intentional when choosing outings.

“We can’t continue to do business as usual. Each sector we move through. At this time, we want to bring kids back to educational environments,” Dr. Martell said.

Dr. Martell and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara are again urging wearing face coverings to keep the numbers low.

“Science is incredibly clear on wearing face coverings. It certainly helps the spread of this virus, when I wear a mask it protects you,” McNamara said.

One week ago, stateline mayors made it a priority to enforce and bring awareness to face coverings. On Monday, McNamara said no businesses he’s aware of received fines since last week.

“Recovered cases are defined as those with initial positive specimen collection date of more than 42 days who have not expired. Recovery rate is calculated as the recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and deceased cases,” according to the WCHD.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.