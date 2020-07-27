Advertisement

Winnebago Co. positivity rate jumps percentage point

While the numbers remain low in the area, Dr. Martell stressed the importance of being intentional when choosing outings.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The positivity rate increased one percentage point since the previous week in Winnebago County on Monday afternoon at a press conference from the WInnebago County Health Department.

The increase from 2.9 to 3.9 percent is not due to an increase in tests, according to Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department.

Dr. Martell says it is something to monitor moving forward, but believes Winnebago County is in a good spot. 96 percent of those with COVID-19 in the county have recovered, meaning the individual completed a 14-day quarantine and is able to go back out into the community.

While the numbers remain low in the area, Dr. Martell stressed the importance of being intentional when choosing outings.

“We can’t continue to do business as usual. Each sector we move through. At this time, we want to bring kids back to educational environments,” Dr. Martell said.

Dr. Martell and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara are again urging wearing face coverings to keep the numbers low.

“Science is incredibly clear on wearing face coverings. It certainly helps the spread of this virus, when I wear a mask it protects you,” McNamara said.

One week ago, stateline mayors made it a priority to enforce and bring awareness to face coverings. On Monday, McNamara said no businesses he’s aware of received fines since last week.

“Recovered cases are defined as those with initial positive specimen collection date of more than 42 days who have not expired. Recovery rate is calculated as the recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and deceased cases,” according to the WCHD.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

51 additional cases of COVID-19 over weekend in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent.

News

Belvidere Dist. 100: Positive Covid-19 test leads to sports camps canceling

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
A person from the Belvidere School District with ties to the sports department, tests positive for Covid-19.

News

Rockford police share new details in Blackstone Ave. murder

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers learned that unknown suspects drove past the victim.

News

Suspects arrested in attack on state senator during protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The two people who were identified as persons of interest in the attack on a sitting state senator on the night of the demonstrations during which two landmark statues were toppled have turned themselves into authorities.

Latest News

News

Names released of Beloit men who died after being pulled from pond

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the two men who died after being pulled from a pond in the Town of Rock over the weekend.

News

Chicago Police: Violence drops after 2 new units rolled out

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
From 6 p.m. Friday until midnight Sunday, the department recorded 39 shootings.

News

Pritzker, COVID-19 numbers not ‘moving in right direction’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
State public health officials announced 1,231 new cases of COVID-19.

News

Stateline educators host a peaceful car parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Teacher call for a change to plans for the upcoming school year, asking districts to move the educational experience to a remote-learning only platform.

News

Rockford Mass Transit District service returns Aug. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
When full service resumes, passengers will notice a few changes in the onboard experience.

News

More than 100 pounds of sausage donated to local food pantry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donation made in hopes of aiding families impacted by pandemic.