Advertisement

MLB pitcher dealing with heart issue from COVID-19 infection

Rodriguez will be shut down for at least a week with the hope that his heart inflammation goes away.
By R.J. Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (CBS) - Earlier this week, the Boston Red Sox shut down left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez’s throwing program after discovering health complications stemming from his bout with COVID-19. On Sunday, Rodriguez confirmed a report from WEEI’s Rob Bradford that his “complication” is myocarditis, or “an inflammation of the heart muscle,” per the Mayo Clinic.

Rodriguez, 27, told reporters he was "still scared" about the condition after learning more about it in recent days, but that he doesn't intend to opt out of playing at some point this season. "I want to be pitching yesterday, the day before, or today," he said, according to Bradford. "I want to be out there every time I can, so I'm never thinking of getting out of the season. I feel bad every time I see a game happening and I'm not even in the dugout."

The current plan for Rodriguez entails him taking the week off before undergoing another MRI. At that point, doctors will determine if the inflammation has subsided and he can resume activity. Otherwise, Rodriguez may not get his wish of pitching in a game anytime soon. 

Myocarditis can affect the "heart's ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms," according to the Mayo Clinic, and is usually caused by a viral infection. Although COVID-19 is considered a respiratory disease, it has been linked to myocarditis frequently enough to merit further scientific study. A sports cardiologist explained to CBS Sports the potential impact of COVID-19 on the heart before the season resumed.

Rodriguez’s story is a reminder that the calculus for playing sports during the global pandemic is not simple. Rather, there is a spectrum of largely unknown side effects -- such is the nature of a novel virus -- that could have long-term ramifications, especially for professional athletes whose livelihood depends on them performing at their physical peak.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 100 pounds of sausage donated to local food pantry

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donation made in hopes of aiding families impacted by pandemic.

News

$60K awarded to state COVID-19 response fund grants, 9 NWIL nonprofits

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Funds supporting the grants were awarded to CFNIL and FCF from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

News

OSF offering free birthing classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Classes are limited to 10 people, including the instructor.

News

Ill. announces 18 additional deaths, 1,231 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 20–July 26 is 3.8 percent after rising for several days.

Latest News

News

DeKalb PD launches homicide investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On July 12, Johnson died at the age of 33.

News

Lollapalooza after all with virtual event on YouTube

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
It’s a 'four-night broadcast event' exclusively on YouTube.

News

Yankees-Phillies game postponed after COVID-19 outbreak, per report

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By R.J. Anderson
In response to that news, the Marlins' home opener, which was scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles, has also been postponed.

News

Cleaning the Pecatonica River

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Shooting causes traffic accident and injuries in Rockford

Updated: 18 hours ago
Shooting victims in Rockford

News

Volunteers clean-up the Pecatonica River

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
For the 17th straight year, river warriors in Stephenson County give up their Sunday to better the community, by cleaning out the Pecatonica River.