Ill. announces 18 additional deaths, 1,231 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois has reported 1,426 new COVID-19 cases with 12 additional deaths Saturday, including a Boone County man in his 70s.

The deaths include:

- Cook County – 1 male 30′s, 1 male 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 2 females 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 90′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 50′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 172,655, including 7,416 deaths in 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,567 specimens for a total of 2,542,134. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 20–July 26 is 3.8 percent after rising for several days.

As of Sunday night, 1,231 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.