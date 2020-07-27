Advertisement

Felon arrested for unlawful use of weapon

Rockford police received a report of a man yelling and having a gun at 5 a.m.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old Rockford man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon early Monday morning.

Rockford police arrived to the area of 17th Avenue and 10th Street for a report of a man yelling and having a gun at 5 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers found 42-year-old Daniel Bledsoe walking in the roadway. Officers attempted to make contact with Bledsoe. Then a brief struggle ensued, and he was taken into custody.

Officers recovered a loaded gun from Bledsoe. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated resisting arrest and no valid FOID.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

