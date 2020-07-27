Advertisement

DeKalb PD launches homicide investigation

On July 12, Johnson died at the age of 33.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The DeKalb Police Department has opened a homicide investigation following the death of Marcus Johnson on July 12.

On June 16, Johnson was brought to Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital and stated he was beaten and jumped by others. He was flown to a Rockford hospital due to his injuries, according to the DeKalb Police Department in a release on Monday morning.

On July 12, the circumstances regarding Johnson's death was reported to the DeKalb City Police Department. On July 24, investigators learned Johnson was beaten at 808 Ridge Dr. in DeKalb on or about June 13, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Currently, investigators are awaiting autopsy results. The DeKalb City Police Department is investigating this death as a homicide.

