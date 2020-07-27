“Crushing It” Contest Rules

2020 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Crushing It Watch & Win Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

1. Contest Description. The 2020 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Crushing It Watch & Win Contest (“Contest”) is offered and sponsored by, Gray Media Group, Inc. DBA WIFR, 2523 North Meridian Road, Rockford, IL 61101 and Raycom Legacy Content Company, 1 Julian Price Place, Charlotte, NC 28208 (together, “Sponsor”). Contest entry period begins a 12:01am EST on 7/18/20 and ends at 11:59pm EST on 8/30/20 (the “Entry Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the contest. Following the Entry Period, one Prize will be awarded. To be eligible for this prize, entries must be received during the Entry Period. This Contest is void where prohibited and subject to all local, state, and federal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and all decisions of the Sponsors.

2. Eligibility. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning. The Contest is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson (IN), Jennings, Orange, Scott, Washington, Adair, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Carroll, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Henry, Jefferson (KY), Larue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Trimble and Washington counties. Void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited by law. Employees of Gray Media Group, Inc., Raycom Legacy Content Company, or any of their subsidiaries, affiliates, parent companies, advertising, promotion or any other agencies or entities involved with this Contest (collectively the “Promotion Entities”) and members of their immediate families, (biological, step or in-law) including parent, grandparent, child, sibling or spouse of any of the foregoing (regardless of where they live) or households of any of the above, whether related or not, are NOT eligible to participate or win a prize.

3. How to Enter.

All those who wish to enter can do so at any time during the Entry Period by posting a photo on Facebook and/or Instagram of Crushing It! Season 2 on television, using the hashtag #HWMTLCrushingItContest, and tagging WIFR (on Facebook: @23WIFR; on Instagram: @23WIFR).

Each eligible person that enters the contest shall be referred to hereinafter as “Entrant.”

Only one (1) Entry per week, per platform, per account will be qualified as eligible. (For the avoidance of doubt, entrants may submit once per week on both Facebook and Instagram).

No other methods of Entry will be accepted. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. By entering this promotion, Entrant agrees that Sponsors of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to other Sponsors for that purpose. Entrants can read Raycom Legacy Content Company’s Privacy Policy at the following link: http://bit.ly/1oKEGNt. Sponsors are not responsible for the use of Entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsors. Entries generated by automated means are void.

For online entries, the authorized account holder of the photo submitted at time of entry will be considered the Entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such social media account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the social media account associated with a winning entry. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social network or platform. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsors, and not to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or other social network or platform.

4. Selection of Winner. One grand prize winner will be selected at random from the qualified Entries, using an independent auto-generated selection process to determine the grand prize winner for the Contest (the “Grand Prize Winner”). Six (6) weekly Prize winners will be selected at random from the qualified Entries, using an independent auto-generated selection process to determine the weekly prize winners for the Contest (the “Weekly Winners”).

An entrant selected as a Winner must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements, including but not limited to those set forth in Section 7 below.

5. Prize(s).

One (1) Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected on August 31, 2020.

Grand Prize will consist of:

· Four (4) general admission tickets to a Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show of the Winner’s choosing, such show to be scheduled in 2021 [Estimated retail value: $150]

· Four (4) Hot Wheels Monster Truck Toys [Estimated retail value: $40]

· Four (4) Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Hats [Estimated retail value: $100]

Estimated total retail value of the GRAND Prize package is ($290)

Six (6) Weekly Prize winners will be randomly selected each Monday at 5pm EST during the period of July 20, 2020 – August 31, 2020.

Weekly Prize will consist of:

· One (1) Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Activity Pack [Estimated retail value: $10]

· One (1) Hot Wheels Monster Truck toy [Estimated retail value: $10]

Estimated total retail value of the weekly winner Prize package is ($20)

If the Prize is refused or the Winner selected is not eligible, it will be forfeited, in Sponsors’ sole discretion, and may be awarded to an alternate. No more than the number of prizes advertised herein will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable to cash or another person.

Certain dates, locations and time limitations may apply. All prize package elements are subject to availability. In the event the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show (“Show”) is postponed, tickets will be valid at the rescheduled date, provided, however, that if the event the Show is not rescheduled before January 1, 2023, Sponsor shall not be liable for providing tickets to the Show after such date, and no alternate prize will be awarded.

All other expenses not specifically mentioned herein (including, but not limited to, transportation to and from the event, parking at the event, etc.) are solely the responsibility of the Winner. If the Prize is refused or the Winner selected is not eligible, it will be forfeited, in Sponsors’ sole discretion, and may be awarded to an alternate. No more than the number of prizes advertised herein will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable to cash or another person.

The Sponsor is not responsible if the Prize is lost, stolen or mutilated and the Prize will not be replaced. The value of the Prize may be taxable as income; Winner is responsible for any applicable taxes. All taxes, fees, duties and surcharges on the Prize and/or the redemption thereof are the sole responsibility of the Winner. Winner and guest agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Sponsor, Promotion Entities, and their respective parent, officers, directors, employees and agents from and against any liability for such taxes.

ALL PRIZES ARE AWARDED “AS IS” AND WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE).

6. Odds of Winning. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries received.

7. Prize Redemption. A selected Entrant will be notified by e-mail via the e-mail address provided in their Entry. The e-mail will be deemed to have been received after 24 hours from the time of sending. The selected Entrant will then have 48 hours to respond by following the instructions provided in the e-mail. Within the initial e-mail, the selected Entrant will be provided with the Sponsor’s declaration and release form, confirming compliance with the Rules and releasing the Sponsors, Promotion Entities and their respective affiliates, and respective advertising and promotional agencies from all liability as well as W-9 and other applicable tax forms (“Contest Forms”). The Contest Forms must be completed and returned to the Sponsor within two (2) days of it having been sent. A potential Winner is not an official and confirmed Winner until he/she has completed, signed and returned all required Contest Forms. If the selected Entrant cannot be contacted, fails to complete, sign and return the Contest Forms within the time frames stated in this paragraph he or she will be disqualified and an alternate Entrant may, at the sole discretion of the Sponsors, be selected in his or her place from among all remaining Entries submitted during the Entry Period. The Promotion Entities are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, delayed, illegible, incomplete, destroyed, misdirected or unsuccessful Contest Forms or efforts to notify selected Entrant. The Prize (and any components) must be accepted as awarded in the name of the Winner and may not be transferred or assigned prior to pick-up, or exchanged and has no cash surrender value in whole or in part.

Winner will be solely responsible for any and all local, state and federal taxes, transportation costs and other items of an incidental nature. Sponsor will report any individual’s winnings over $600 (in case or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner will receive a Form 1099 from Sponsor. Winner must agree to provide required personal information to the Sponsor in order to generate tax documents, if required.

8. Release. By participating, Entrants agree (a) they have complied and to be bound by these Official Rules; and (b) to release the Promotion Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, loss or damage incurred with respect to their participation in this promotion and to the awarding, receipt, possession and use or misuse of a prize; (c) agree to use of his/her name, voice, likeness, biography, opinions, and city of residence for advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any media worldwide without compensation (unless prohibited by law); (d) the Promotion Entities may provide Entrant with promotional materials; (e) to grant the Station a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; (f) to represent and warrant that: they are “18” or other age of majority under State law – years of age or older; they have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to the Station the license provided for herein; they own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; they are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

Taxes on the Prize, if any, are the sole responsibility of Winner. The Prize cannot be transferred, assigned or redeemed for cash or substituted except at Sponsor’s sole discretion, or as provided herein. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

9. Limitations of Liability. Each Entrant, as a condition of participating , releases and agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and all of their respective directors, officers, employees, representatives, agents, successors and assigns from any and all claims, demands, liability, judgments, fines, costs, or expenses (as well as reasonable attorney’s fees), including but not limited to any and all claims of personal injury, loss or damage of any kind to person(s), including death, and property, invasion of privacy or transfer of personally identifiable information, merchantability or fitness of the Prize for any specific purpose, and/or breach of contract, arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize or participation in any Contest related activity or prize-related travel, or participation in this Contest.

The Promotion Entities are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information or for any faulty or failed electronic data transmissions, lost, late, damage, misdirected Entries, incomplete or inaccurate capture of Entry information (regardless of cause). Sponsor is not responsible for contacting any Entrant if that Entrant has changed contact information and failed to provide Sponsor with the proper contact information when such information is required. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned for any reason which Sponsor, in its sole opinion, deems could corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Contest and/or these Official Rules, in whole or in part, and if possible, to select the contestants from Entries received prior to the action taken or as otherwise may be deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor.

Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of this Contest; or to be acting in any manner deemed by Sponsor to be in violation of the Official Rules; or to be acting in any manner deemed by Sponsor to be unsportsmanlike or disruptive, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person or interfere in any manner with any aspect or portion of this Contest. Any use of robotic, automatic, macro, programmed, copied, or like entry methods, will void all such Entries by any methods, and will disqualify any Entrant using such methods. Additionally, Sponsor reserves the right to prosecute any fraudulent activities to the full extent of the law.

These Official Rules are subject to modification by Sponsors. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by Sponsors are final and binding.

IN NO EVENT WILL SPONSOR, ANY PARTICIPATING PROMOTIONAL COMPANIES OR PRIZE PROVIDERS, OR THEIR RESPECTIVE PARENTS, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES AND RELATED COMPANIES, THEIR ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION AGENCIES OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES, AGENTS, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

10. Arbitration/Choice of Law. Except where prohibited, Entrants in this Contest agree that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prizes awarded, or the administration of the Contest or the determination of the Winner, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration, to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina pursuant to the Rules of the American Arbitration Association, the effective, (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) under no circumstance will an Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and Entrants herby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. Except where prohibited, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of Entrant(s) and Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of California without regard to conflicts of law doctrine.

11. Winner’s List. For the name of the Winner, send a self-addressed stamped, #10 envelope to: 2020 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Crushing It! Watch & Win Winner Request, 1 Julian Price Place, Charlotte, NC 28208. Requests for Winner’s List must be received by 12/15/20.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.