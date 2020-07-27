Belvidere Dist. 100: Positive Covid-19 test leads to sports camps canceling

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

A person from the Belvidere School District with ties to the sports department, tests positive for Covid-19.

Superintendent Dan Woestman won’t say if the individual is a student or staff member, but says basketball and football training and practices are canceled for now.

The person is part of the summer training sports program. Woestman would not confirm which school is impacted, but the district and the health department notified any families that may have come in contact with the person. All other training and practices will continue.

“Protocol for coming to school for classes that are coming up here in the fall, for athletic or extracurricular activities, or even visitors who are entering the schools- if they have any signs of Covid-19 or symptoms of Covid-19 or they just don’t feel well, they should not come to school,” said Woestman.

The district is following phase 4 guidelines from the state. Administrators say there is a lot unknown about how sports will be impacted this fall. They plan to release a more specific safety plan next week.

