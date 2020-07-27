Advertisement

Air conditioners set to get lengthy break as cooler, drier air moves in

Despite cooler pattern, streak of 80s likely to continue
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes! Just 24 hours removed from the area’s hottest day of 2020, temperatures have taken a turn for the cooler, and humidity as taken a turn for the much more comfortable. The day got off to a somewhat steamy start, as drier air had yet to fully infiltrate the region, but things became noticeably and significantly more comfortable as the day wore on. Northwesterly winds blowing with increased gusto have allowed dew points to fall into the 50s in some spots, compared to the downright unbearable mid to upper 70s that had taken up residence over the weekend.

Temperatures are in seasonable territory, though it's much more comfortable with much lower dew points.
The dew point often serves as a measuring stick for where low temperatures may end up at night. With that in mind, it’s reasonable to envision overnight low temperatures to drop to near 60° in Rockford proper, with several outlying areas likely to fall into the upper 50s.

The next several nights will give us the opportunity to open the windows and get some free A/C.
The next couple days will remain quite warm, as temperatures are likely to remain in the mid-80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. While westerly winds will keep humidity levels comfortable Tuesday, a shift to more of a southwesterly wind may allow for a modest uptick in humidity Wednesday. That said, it won’t come anywhere close to rivaling the oppressive moisture content that had resided here this weekend.

While there may be a minor uptick in humidity in the middle of the week, it won't come anywhere close to being as humid as it was this past weekend.
A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives Thursday, and sticks around through the weekend, if not longer. While it won’t be cold by any stretch of the imagination, or even considered to be cool by many, but it’ll mark a stark contrast to the heat that’s dominated all month up until this point. Temperatures over the coming week will average nearly five and a half degrees cooler than those seen in the first 27 days of the month. Still, our streak of consecutive days at or above 80°, currently standing at 37, appears likely to continue for the next week.

Temperatures this week will be nearly 5.5° cooler than what we've seen in the first 27 days of the month.
