A cooler, mainly calm week lies ahead to end a steamy July 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Now that a cold front is on the move through the Stateline, we can say goodbye to the heat and humidity and welcome a calming and cooler weather pattern in play for the last week of July 2020.

This summer has been a hot one for sure. With 17 days of 90° or higher since the start of Meteorological Summer on June 1, we’re already at the normal number of days for the entire season! Meteorological Summer ends on August 31 so we are definitely ahead of time and above normal with the number of 90° days we’ve had. By the way, normal for an entire calendar year is 21 days of 90° or higher.

This summer has been above normal in the temperature department overall. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rockford reached a high of 95° Sunday, marking the hottest day of 2020 so far and the hottest day since July 20, 2019 when the mercury reached 97°. With the widespread mid 90s this also meant for widespread 100° or higher heat index values. Sterling Rock Falls came in on top with a 110° heat index Sunday afternoon. Luckily a cold front is on the move and our temperatures are about to drop.

Rockford recorded its hottest day of the year at 95°. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It was a scorcher on Sunday. (Source: National Weather Service) (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday night brought some rain and isolated thunderstorms that did create some minor damage in spots, including a tree that got hit by lightning in Winnebago. Luckily it was very short lived and brought gusty winds but it did create some very stellar opportunities for pictures.

Besides a few lighter showers periodically Sunday evening and overnight, we’ll begin clearing skies later Monday morning. Once you wake up Monday morning, you will notice a sharp difference in the conditions as it won’t feel as humid. Dew points will drop Monday and a wind shift will give us a break from the moist air we’ve had all weekend long.

Clearing will take place Monday along with NW winds moving in. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Mostly sunny skies are in store Monday and Tuesday with temperatures very seasonable in the low-to-mid 80s. Tuesday afternoon and evening could have a few very light showers with it but the chances for that remain small. In fact this week will be dry for the most part with the exception of rain chances Tuesday and then again Thursday. Even those rain chances remain small.

While most of the week by a landslide will be dry, a few small rain chances do exist. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Enjoy the seasonable week ahead because it will be a nice break from the heat and humidity July 2020 has been dominated with for the most part.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.