$60K awarded to state COVID-19 response fund grants, 9 NWIL nonprofits

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois awarded $60,000 in Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund grants to nine nonprofit organizations based in Stephenson County.

The emergency-needs grants awarded include funding for emergency needs throughout Stephenson County related to COVID-19 losses. The funds supporting these grants were awarded to CFNIL and FCF from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, according to the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

The $60,000 in Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund emergency relief funding was dispersed to the following organizations:

· $10,000 to Amity Society of Freeport for Childcare During a Pandemic

· $10,000 to Family YMCA of Northwest Illinois for Summer Programming at YMCA

· $9,920 to United Way of Northwest Illinois for Support of Operations Interruption

· $7,400 to Northern Illinois Food Bank for Stephenson County Mobile Pantries & Take 50 Food Fund

· $5,800 to Northern Illinois Community Action Agency for NICAA Housing Stability Program

· $5,000 to VOICES of Stephenson County for VOICES Pandemic Support

· $5,000 to New Horizons Counseling Center for Reduced Fee Program

· $3,780 to Stephenson County Historical Society for COVID-19 Relief

· $3,100 to CONTACT of Northern Illinois for Crisis Helpline

“It is clear that all of the agencies that applied for COVID-19 grant funding are struggling to continue meeting even the most basic human needs during this challenging environment,” Freeport Community Foundation Board President Brad Stewart said. “Yet, despite their own respective operational challenges, the applying organizations presented programs outlining numerous ways to support their neighboring residents.”

Since April, the Freeport Community Foundation has distributed $360,000 in COVID-19-related emergency funding to nonprofit organizations throughout Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties. Of those funds, $100,000 came from the Foundation’s Community Needs and Marvin Unrestricted Fund. The remaining $260,000 was awarded to the FCF via three separate grants from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

The FCF originally became aware of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund through the organization’s involvement in the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations. All ICRF funds are designated to support the emerging needs of those at-risk populations most severely impacted by the COVID pandemic, according to the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

