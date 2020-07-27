57-year-old man taken to hospital after hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a 57-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Rockford on Sunday night.

A witness told police they thought a white F-150 truck struck a box and continued westbound from the intersection of E. State Street and New Towne Drive at 8:25 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The witness then realized it was a person that had been struck.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

