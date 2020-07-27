Advertisement

51 additional cases of COVID-19 over weekend in Winnebago Co.

The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 51 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department over the weekend.

That brings the total case count to 3,505. This is up from 3,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Friday. The total deaths are still at 111.

The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.9 percent.

