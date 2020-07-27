Advertisement

2nd presidential debate host withdraws amid virus outbreak

The university was set to host the inaugural face-off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29.
The university was set to host the inaugural face-off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29.(Source: WNDU, Gray News)
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall's three scheduled presidential debates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The university was set to host the inaugural face-off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29. The first debate will now be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday.

The commission has selected Cleveland Clinic as its health adviser for all three presidential debates and the one scheduled vice presidential debate.

In a release, Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins said the university made “this difficult decision because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus.”

The University of Michigan was scheduled to host the second presidential debate but withdrew last month. That debate will now be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

National

Mike Ditka to kneeling athletes: Get out of the country

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Ditka didn’t hold back his thoughts when asked about athletes kneeling during the national anthem.

National

COVID: Vaccine trials move forward

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
One COVID vaccine trial moves to Phase 3 as congress debates another stimulus.

Latest News

National Politics

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has a 'light case' of COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for COVID-19 and has a 'light case," according to adviser Larry Kudlow.

National Politics

LIVE: Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as ‘conscience’ of Congress

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Lawmakers and the public are honoring Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

News

Stateline educators host a peaceful car parade

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Teacher call for a change to plans for the upcoming school year, asking districts to move the educational experience to a remote-learning only platform.

Coronavirus

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

News

Rockford Mass Transit District service returns Aug. 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
When full service resumes, passengers will notice a few changes in the onboard experience.

National

More US agents may go to Portland; mayors want limits

Updated: 1 hours ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.