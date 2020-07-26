Advertisement

Winnebago grad Marcus Smith jumps out to lead at Greater Rockford Golf Classic

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago graduate Marcus Smith is playing in his first local summer golf tournament in two years. But that really doesn’t matter. The 2018 IHSA 1A State Champion is off to a blistering start to the Greater Rockford Golf Classic, shooting a 66 (-6) on Saturday at Elliot Golf Course.

The Classic is unique in its own way. The tournament is played at four of the five Rockford Park District courses over back-to-back weekends.

Smith has kept busy, playing golf across the country. Saturday, he showed his skill on the smaller course at Elliot. The Eastern Michigan-bound golfer was two under at the turn. Then, after a par on ten, Smith knocked down three straight birdies at 11, 12, and 13.

On the women’s side, Lutheran grad and Western Illinois University golfer Natalie Hooper finished the first round atop the leaderboard after shooting a 78 (+6). She will be the top seed heading into match play of the Championship Flight.

Ingersoll Golf Course will host the second round of the Classic on Sunday, July 26.

Men’s Championship Flight

  1. Marcus J. Smith (-6) - 66
  2. Robert Dofflemyer (-2) - 70
  3. 70 Matt LaMarca (-2) - 70
  4. David Nagel (-2) - 70
  5. Garrett Ralston (-1) - 71
  6. Cody Rhymer (-1) - 71
  7. Brian Silvers (-1) - 71
  8. Johnny Canova (E) - 72
  9. Jamie Hogan (E) - 72
  10. Troy McNulty (E) - 72

Women’s Championship Flight

  1. Natalie Hooper (+6) - 78
  2. Hui Chong Dofflemyer (+7) - 79
  3. Melissa Dofflemyer (+8) - 80
  4. Jessica Slattery (+8) - 80
  5. Megan Thiravong (+9) - 81
  6. Katelyn Sayyalinh (+10) - 82
  7. Morgan McNulty (+10) - 82
  8. Marissa Milos (+11) - 83

Women’s Championship Match Play (First Round at Ingersoll)

#1 Natalie Hooper vs. #8 Marissa Milos - 8:10 a.m.

#4 Jessica Slattery vs. #5 Megan Thiravong - 7:40 a.m.

#3 Melissa Dofflemyer vs. #6 Katelyn Sayyalinh - 7:50 a.m.

#2 Hui Chong Dofflemyer vs. #7 Morgan McNulty - 8:00 a.m.

