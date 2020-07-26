Advertisement

Volunteers clean-up the Pecatonica River

For the 17th straight year, volunteers pick trash out of the Pecatonica River.
For the 17th straight year, volunteers pick trash out of the Pecatonica River.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the 17th straight year, river warriors in Stephenson County give up their Sunday to better the community, by cleaning out the Pecatonica River.

“Don’t litter because it is not good for the environment,” said volunteer Henry Snyder. “We did find a ton of Gatorade and one thing of bleach.”

Brendan Walsh with the united sportsmen youth foundation says that in a typical year, more than 100 people help clean the Pecatonica River.

“We’re trying to show not only what we’re doing but, hey alright kids don’t litter, if something blows out of your truck it’s going to end up in a ditch, it’s going to end up in a river eventually,” said Walsh. “I think what we do is kind of put a seed in that kid’s head like Woodsy the Owl saying hey let’s not pollute.”

Walsh says the crew normally drags a semi-truck worth of trash out of the Pecatonica, and although they are below that number this year, each person plays a crucial role in making this clean-up happen.

“We had a bigger boat so we were able to fit bigger things, the canoes can get the smaller stuff so we need them all, let the canoes get the little stuff, the pontoons get the bigger stuff,” said Walsh. “We need as many boats as we can get.”

Volunteers and organizers say they know their efforts contribute to bettering the region they live in.

“It’s the right thing to do it really is, I mean plastic doesn’t go away and if nobody does it it’s going to be horrible,” said Volunteer John Jepsen. “It’s bad for the fish and bad for the environment.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois hits lowest daily death count from COVID-19 since March

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lowest death count for Illinois since March

News

33-year-old man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting in Rockford

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The adult male, determined as 33-years-old, later died from his injuries from the shooting. Rockford Police say they are not releasing anymore details at this time.

News

Freeport Women's March

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Beloit faith organizations come together in Peace Walk for Justice

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Close to 100 people took to the streets for the “Peace Walk for Justice,” to raise awareness for a wide range of issues.

Latest News

News

Cottonwood airport hosts an EAA fly-in event

Updated: 21 hours ago
Rockford’s chapter invited pilots from across the nation to fly-in and enjoy. Aircrafts from all eras took to the sky, while people reminisce about the days of old when this was a yearly occurrence in Rockford. Those with the event say watching the flying machines is an experience that everyone can enjoy.

News

The Feminist Freedom Coalition hosts a women’s march

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
On July 8th in a Stephenson County Administration & Legal Affairs Committee meeting, Alvin Wire made comments calling for the addition of an enticement clause to the sexual harassment policy. A request that many are unhappy with.

News

Two Beloit men dead after drowning in small pond Saturday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Beloit were removed from the water and were given life saving measures. They were later pronounced dead after they were transported to a local hospital. Preliminary evidence and statements from witnesses say this was an accident.

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 1,426 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths Saturday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois has reported 1,426 new COVID-19 cases with 12 additional deaths Saturday, including a Boone County man in his 70s.

News

19-year-old man killed in Rockford triple shooting

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Three people were shot in the 900 block of S. 3rd Street and Pope Street in Rockford around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire on a large gathering of people in that area.

News

New outdoor fest open in downtown Beloit

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Downtown Beloit welcomes a new summer event to its city streets called ‘Al Fresco on Grand.” The fest merges retail shops with outdoor dining giving both businesses and customers the chance to be out in the summer sun.