Volunteers clean-up the Pecatonica River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the 17th straight year, river warriors in Stephenson County give up their Sunday to better the community, by cleaning out the Pecatonica River.

“Don’t litter because it is not good for the environment,” said volunteer Henry Snyder. “We did find a ton of Gatorade and one thing of bleach.”

Brendan Walsh with the united sportsmen youth foundation says that in a typical year, more than 100 people help clean the Pecatonica River.

“We’re trying to show not only what we’re doing but, hey alright kids don’t litter, if something blows out of your truck it’s going to end up in a ditch, it’s going to end up in a river eventually,” said Walsh. “I think what we do is kind of put a seed in that kid’s head like Woodsy the Owl saying hey let’s not pollute.”

Walsh says the crew normally drags a semi-truck worth of trash out of the Pecatonica, and although they are below that number this year, each person plays a crucial role in making this clean-up happen.

“We had a bigger boat so we were able to fit bigger things, the canoes can get the smaller stuff so we need them all, let the canoes get the little stuff, the pontoons get the bigger stuff,” said Walsh. “We need as many boats as we can get.”

Volunteers and organizers say they know their efforts contribute to bettering the region they live in.

“It’s the right thing to do it really is, I mean plastic doesn’t go away and if nobody does it it’s going to be horrible,” said Volunteer John Jepsen. “It’s bad for the fish and bad for the environment.”

